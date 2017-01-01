How Coast tycoon TSS died a frustrated man despite his multi-billion investments

Prominent Mombasa businessman Tahir Sheikh Said, popularly known as TSS, was laid to rest on Tuesday, marking the end of his reign over a multibillion-shilling empire.





Despite the massive wealth he accumulated, Said died heartbroken and left a family in turmoil as his sons fight to control his wealth.





Said joins a list of former Coast kingpins whose influence was once felt in one way or another in the region. Others include Ronald Ngala, Karisa Maitha (popularly known as ‘Mgogo wa Pwani’ — the pillar of the Coast) and Kanu stalwart Shariff Nassir.





Although he kept a low profile, Said was a kingmaker who controlled Coast politics by financing candidates and blocking opponents.





According to his close confident, Said was the right-hand man of retired President Daniel Arap Moi and was also appointed as Kanu branch chairman in Lamu, making him a powerful tycoon.





Said was born in Moyale in 1942 but later settled in Lamu, where he invested in properties and charity organisations that build schools, Madrassas and mosques, making him a dominant figure in the Muslim community.





The tycoon was buried at the Kikowani Muslim cemetery in Mombasa.





Former Chief Kadhi Sheikh Hammad Kassim led thousands of mourners in the last prayers at TSS Mosque along Haile Selassie Avenue.





Leaders present included Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar, politician Suleiman Shahbal, former Kisauni MP Anania Mwaboza and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s elder brother Abubakar.





Said’s body was flown to Kenya early on Tuesday from South Africa and taken to his family home at Kizingo.





AMONG LARGEST LANDOWNERS





A Wealth in Kenya report for 2014 listed Said as one of the largest landowners in the country, citing land he acquired during the Kanu regime.





But after the end of the Moi era, his empire crumbled when another regime took over led by President Mwai Kibaki, despite him funding Kibaki’s campaign in Mombasa.





At one point, the tycoon was denied access to the VIP section at Moi International Airport during a visit by Kibaki in 2000. The then provincial commissioner Ernest Munyi told him he was not invited, forcing the tycoon to…



