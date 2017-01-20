Hotel Store Clerk Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Title: Hotel Store Clerk
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Negotiable
Our client is a fast growing hotel in Nairobi and they are looking to hire a customer focused and results oriented Stores Clerk to assist in maintaining excellent store conditions
Responsibilities
·         Maintain records as required.
·         Complete progress reports and other forms as required
·         Maintain and produce daily stock reports
·         Supervise weekly physical stock inspection
·         Supervise stores function
·         Prepare and negotiate subcontracts and purchase orders’ modifications.
·         Review invoices for accuracy.
·         Provide logistics support for the movement of all stock
·         Provide the information to support reports, as agreed, on all relevant order requirements, including; numbers and material descriptions,
Requirements
·         Must have a ATD (KATC) qualification or Degree/Diploma in a  relevant field
·         At least 2 years working experience in Hotels.
·         Must be good with numbers
·         Young and enthusiastic
·         Well conversant with excel
·         A good team player.
·         Must be well organized.
·         Well spoken.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Hotel Store Clerk) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke  before Friday 20th January 2017
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

   

