Hotel Store Clerk Vacancy in Nairobi

Job Title: Hotel Store Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Negotiable

Our client is a fast growing hotel in Nairobi and they are looking to hire a customer focused and results oriented Stores Clerk to assist in maintaining excellent store conditions

Responsibilities

· Maintain records as required.

· Complete progress reports and other forms as required

· Maintain and produce daily stock reports

· Supervise weekly physical stock inspection

· Supervise stores function

· Prepare and negotiate subcontracts and purchase orders’ modifications.

· Review invoices for accuracy.

· Provide logistics support for the movement of all stock

· Provide the information to support reports, as agreed, on all relevant order requirements, including; numbers and material descriptions,

Requirements

· Must have a ATD (KATC) qualification or Degree/Diploma in a relevant field

· At least 2 years working experience in Hotels.

· Must be good with numbers

· Young and enthusiastic

· Well conversant with excel

· A good team player.

· Must be well organized.

· Well spoken.

How to Apply

before Friday 20th January 2017 If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Hotel Store Clerk) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 20th January 2017

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted