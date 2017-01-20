Hotel Store Clerk Vacancy in Nairobi

Hotel Store Clerk Vacancy in NairobiJobs and Careers 13:43
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Negotiable
Our client is a fast growing hotel in Nairobi and they are looking to hire a customer focused and results oriented Stores Clerk to assist in maintaining excellent store conditions
Responsibilities
· Maintain records as required.
· Complete progress reports and other forms as required
· Maintain and produce daily stock reports
· Supervise weekly physical stock inspection
· Supervise stores function
· Prepare and negotiate subcontracts and purchase orders’ modifications.
· Review invoices for accuracy.
· Provide logistics support for the movement of all stock
· Provide the information to support reports, as agreed, on all relevant order requirements, including; numbers and material descriptions,
Requirements
· Must have a ATD (KATC) qualification or Degree/Diploma in a relevant field
· At least 2 years working experience in Hotels.
· Must be good with numbers
· Young and enthusiastic
· Well conversant with excel
· A good team player.
· Must be well organized.
· Well spoken.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Hotel Store Clerk) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Friday 20th January 2017
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewingOnly candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted