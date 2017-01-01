Horror for UHURU as RAILA’s secret documents, like strategies/ budget, to beat him leak

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s secret strategies to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls have leaked online.





The documents, which state the new direction the party will be taking in the 2017 polls to beat Jubilee, shows how the former PM plans to do it and the budget he intends to use.





“Coming from incumbency in 2012, ODM made many mistakes which now it wants to learn from and win.”





“One of the major mistakes was lack of a proper communication strategy.”





“ODM/CORD will now adopt a localized communication strategy where all messaging shall be categorized and directed to particular audiences for effective feedback,” read the documents.





“Seeing that Kenyans are burdened and tired of the lackadaisical nature of this Government, it is upon the...



