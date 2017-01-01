HILARIOUS!! This no-nonsense Kenyan mother will leave you in stitches (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 16:15

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - This hilarious skit depicting how Kenyan mothers respond to their kids when they seek permission to sleep over their friends’ is the funniest thing you will see today.

The poor lady tries to convince her but most African parents don’t understand the concept of their child going to a friend’s house for a sleepover - whatever the occasion.


This is something many will relate to and kudos to the guys behind this organic comedy.

Enjoy.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno