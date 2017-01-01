HILARIOUS: SEXY CHIDINMA makes Churchill Show’s Mc JESSY look like a zombie (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:37
Monday, January 23, 2017 - Churchill Show comedian, Mc Jessy, is a bona fide member of the notorious Team Mafisi but this s3xy Nigerian songstress could not fall for his cheesy approach.
Mc Jessy brought on his A-game in a bid to lure her but not even the help of his wing-man, Churchill, himself could convince the kedike hit-maker.
This is a brilliant skit but for his efforts, the Duke of Meru scored an E and must have gone back to polish his hunting skills after she made him look like a zombie.
Watch the hilarious video below.
