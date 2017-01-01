Here is why JOHO and KINGI’s security was withdrawn by UHURU - NIS report revealed this.

Monday January 9, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi’s body guards were withdrawn last Friday and recalled to Vigilance House for further instructions.





The bodyguards, who are more than 10, were withdrawn for allegedly refusing to share intelligence with the National Intelligence Service (NIS) with regard to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the Coast over Christmas Holiday.





Those in..



