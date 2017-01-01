Here is why JOHO and KINGI’s security was withdrawn by UHURU - NIS report revealed this.

...the know say the bodyguards were withdrawn over the recent verbal outburst between Joho and Uhuru during the opening of the Buxton Foot Bridge that cost the taxpayer Sh 600 million.





Other sources said the police headquarters took the decision because Joho and Kingi’s bodyguards refused to share intelligence with NIS.





The NIS believes that the two Governors’ security detail must have been aware or at least had a slight clue that they were planning to embarrass Uhuru during his tour of the Coast.





According to a senior officer, the trick was to create a crisis by recalling the bodyguards and have others who are willing to play ball replace them.





