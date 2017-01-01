Here is where JOHO was hiding after his security was withdrawn! He is a coward like MAINA NJENGA.

Friday January 13, 2017 - The whereabouts of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, remained unknown until this evening after the Government withdrew his bodyguards last week.





Though he has been bragging that he doesn’t need Government security, the firebrand County boss went into hiding like a chicken and the electorate were asking about his whereabouts.





“We want to know the whereabouts of my Governor. He has not been in Mombasa for the last one week.” Hassan Karisa told one local TV station in Mombasa on Friday.





But according to our snoops, Joho who scored a D- minus in his KCSE in 1993, was hiding in one of the homes owned by CORD leader, Raila Odinga, in Nairobi.





Sources said he was spotted severally driving a Nissan Wingroad as he gained entrance in one of Raila Odinga’s safe houses in Karen.





The house is the same one that housed former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, when he escaped assassination in Nyahururu on his way to Laikipia in 2014.





Raila has a number of safe houses in Kenya.



