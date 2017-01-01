Here is UHURU KENYATTA’s New Year message to Kenyans in case you missed it

….a Kenya that is progressing by leaps and bounds. At the heart of our efforts are jobs and opportunities for our young people. They are our children, our brothers and sisters, and they make up the largest segment of our population. Our success as a nation will be judged by the kind of jobs we help them gain.





The new railway we are building from Mombasa and the many roads we are opening, while we improve others, are not merely to transport goods. They are to ensure that today’s enterprises can be more productive and competitive, and that they will therefore create more jobs for our youth. They help us compete with the other countries across the world that are looking to attract the kind of investors who build factories and hotels that produce decent jobs for well-educated young people.





We have ensured the most honest national exams in many years. Not just to be strict, but to ensure that our young people’s efforts are reflected in their results.





That those who can afford to cheat in exams do not rob opportunities from those who are hardworking and honest.





Fellow Kenyans, In 2016, millions more Kenyans slept in homes with electricity and walked home in the increased security of street lights. Millions of children did their homework at night under bright lights when a few years ago their families slept early to save the kerosene in their lamps.





In the past year, millions of Kenyans who would have suffered from malaria escaped courtesy of our efforts to increase the supply of malaria nets. This reduced days of work and school lost, and it saved many lives. We have improved public hospitals and put in place medical equipment that Kenyans would in the past have needed to travel to Nairobi at great expense to access. There is still far to go to make this a healthy nation, but we are moving quickly in the right direction. Again, we do all this knowing that we must be healthy if our people are to be prosperous and employed





Our efforts are making headway compared to the rest of the world. The first Global Youth Development Index noted that Kenya has made the greatest strides in improving the conditions of young people in the past 5 years. The score for Africa was low compared to the rest of the world, but our continent is gaining ground the fastest and Kenya is leading the continent.





Change does not come overnight, especially when we are digging ourselves out of the immense poverty, ignorance and conflict that came from almost a century of colonial oppression and centuries of the damaging legacy of slavery.





Fellow Kenyans, I am proud of my administration’s record. In August, I know it will be clear to most Kenyans that we have managed to do more than any previous administration, and more than most other countries with a comparable profile.





Like you, I am impatient to do more; to be able to tie the multiple projects and initiatives we have undertaken into a powerful engine of investment and industrialization. So that at the end of the next term which I will ask Kenyans to grant me, we will have an economy that is…



