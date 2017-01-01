Here is UHURU KENYATTA’s New Year message to Kenyans in case you missed it

….truly a Lion in terms of the goods and services it produces. Young Kenyans will have many more opportunities and jobs as we continue to work to achieve this





Having said that, I want to also say to all Kenyans: We will not allow our efforts and those of Kenyans to be destroyed by politicians who seem to have embraced the lesson that confrontation and provocation are the only way for them to operate politically. They have announced demonstrations and even the so-called “mass action” in the coming days. Let us be honest with one another when assessing what they mean by mass action.





In the past when the same politicians have used this phrase, they have meant violence is on the way. I tell our young people, do not allow yourselves to be used so badly. These people care nothing for you their way is the way of division and agitation, not development and building.





We must also be honest in assessing their actions since the last election. They refused to accept in good faith the results of the last election. They have kept up a hue and cry that they were the victims of rigging despite no credible election observer agreeing. They have threatened





to make Kenya ungovernable. They have shouted insults in rallies and held the Presidency — which belongs to all Kenyans — in contempt. They have even in the past threatened to march to the Seat of Government and overthrow the government of the people. This is not opposition politics, this is disruption and undermining of a country.





I reject these tactics and want to urge all Kenyans to reject them as well. Until when must we play with the fire of violence to get power-hungry individuals into office?





As we enter the election circle, l call on all Kenyans to be peaceful and on all leaders to preach peace during the campaigns. Let me repeat this. We will hold elections in August 2017.





The elections will be free, fair and transparent. We expect all contestants to accept the results and play their role in building a Kenya of the future.





Fellow Kenyans





We have urgent business with a bright future for our people. The countries of the world that have gotten rich in the last fifty years we have been independent, are countries that valued stability and economic performance.





They worked on their infrastructure. They made their education systems world class. They provided security to their population. They kept political conflict to a minimum, and focused most of their arguments on the economic strategies that should be undertaken. They were impatient with poverty and did not invite the lies of politicians who claimed that their solution was in the politics of division through lies and cynicism.





I want to..



