Here is UHURU KENYATTA’s New Year message to Kenyans in case you missed it

…..hopefulness if we are to harness our energies and work toward the vision of a prosperous, secure and fair Kenya that every generation of Kenyans has worked toward and passed on to their children. I am profoundly aware that we are a country with serious challenges to overcome.





Our country remains under threat from global terrorism even as my administration’s policies and investments have minimized the number and severity of attacks.





There are too few jobs for our young people who have become even more educated.

Too many families are suffering from alcoholism among fathers and sons; it is why I have enhanced efforts to eliminate illegal liquors.





Fellow Kenyans, While we have made strong investments in health and maternal and infant mortality, too many Kenyans are still dying from preventable and treatable diseases. I have seen the suffering of patients as doctors go on strike. We have worked hard to arrive at a workable solution with the doctors but there are limits to what the government can manage and still be a responsible manager of the people’s finances.





We continue to make every available legal effort to prevent and deal with corruption in the public service. The multi-agency approach has continued to bring more cases against senior officials suspected of fraud and theft. I have been, and remain, unequivocal that we must go beyond arrests and prosecutions, to convictions. To this end, I am heartened that the new Chief Justice has risen to the challenge I made to all branches of government by assuring us that the rich and powerful accused will not be allowed to abuse the court process to delay justice.





I am also glad that the Private Sector raised its hand and crafted a corruption law that has serious consequences for businesses that corrupt public servants. Parliament has played its role by passing the Bill and I believe that it will make a large impact against this damaging vice.





One pending matter from 2016 concerns the management of our team at the Rio Olympics. I have received the findings, which have two sets of recommendations. One is reform of Sport, including with criteria for team selection for major events.





Secondly, the Director of Public Prosecutions is reviewing the file in order to decide whether evidence exists to take further action on the top leadership of the Sports ministry. We promised accountability and someone will be held to account.





What I have learned this year, ladies and gentlemen, is that there is no silver bullet for corruption. Efforts must be sustained and undertaken in multiple sectors and levels. Rooting out this crime will not come overnight, just as it did not rise overnight but has been with us for many years.





I have also learnt that progress is delayed when the fight against corruption is politicized and cynical lies and smears utilized for narrow political interests.





Fellow Kenyans, I have also been witness to…