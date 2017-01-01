Here is UHURU KENYATTA’s New Year message to Kenyans in case you missed it

We come to the end of this year and the start of 2017. It is a time to take stock of what has passed, the lessons learnt, sometimes at great cost, and, of course, our triumphs as a people and as families.





We have an election in a few months. It will be my great privilege to run as a candidate to remain your President for another term. My reason for running is to complete the works that we have started with great energy, and to ensure that this nation can continue to rise in the world.





It remains the greatest privilege of my life to serve as your President and Commander-in-Chief. In this position I have a unique vantage point of our country and the world.





Kenya is unique in Africa, and much of the world, for being a country that can fight global terrorism while strengthening democracy. For having undertaken devolution faster and more comprehensively than almost any country that has undertaken it in the last century.





For having an economy that has continued to grow in the middle of a global slump.





We are a country whose political and economic importance to the world is growing. Almost all the leaders of the UN Security Council and the Group of 7 largest economies have come to visit us. Not for show, but reflecting the place we increasingly enjoy in the world: our central role in regional peace and stability, our leadership on matters of environmental protection and the development of renewable energy resources.





There are over 60 major global companies with their regional or continental headquarters in Kenya. They tell me that their Kenyan staff are as competitive as the best the world has to offer. From here, they reach into every part of the continent, aided by our improving infrastructure, and the skills and hard work of our people.





We are a country on the move, and I am proud that the efforts of my administration have had a lot to do with this advanced stature and achievement. We are a developing country in the poorest continent in the world, we are a country in one of the toughest and most conflict-prone regions





Great nations with wealth and jobs for all are not built quickly or easily. But I am proud of what we have achieved in a mere fifty years, the wise decisions we have made as a people that have kept us from the successful coups and disastrous wars that too many of our neighbours have suffered from.





We must be able to remember where we have come from and how much we have achieved even as we continue to urgently undertake a process of transformation during this generation and the ones to come.





Fellow Kenyans, We require morale and…



