Here is President UHURU’s response to ailing football icon JOE KADENGE’s dying wish

Friday, January 6, 2017 - Ailing Kenyan football icon Joe Kadenge issued an emotional plea in a video requesting to meet President Uhuru before he dies.





Kadenge, who has been in and out of hospital, feels his time on earth is nigh and wants to meet President Uhuru as well as former Presidents, Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi to bid them farewell.





“I would like to meet you before I die. It seems my body doesn’t like me anymore and these are the people I would like to meet.”





“The old men, I would like to say goodbye to them so that if God calls me today, I will have an opportunity to say goodbye to them,” Kadenge says in a video that has been widely circulated.





President Uhuru has granted him his wish and invited...



