Here is the poor widow who has been insulted and abused by LUOs for ‘loving RAILA ODINGA’

..received hostility from the community, especially from Raila Odinga’s ardent supporters, for trying to rival baba with her party.





She has even been threatened and told to extinguish her political career for the sake of her safety.





However, speaking yesterday, Grace said she is not and she has never been Raila Odinga’s rival.





In fact, she said she loves Raila Odinga and that her Presidential vote and those of her party supporters would go to the former PM.





“CCP has no Presidential candidate in 2017, as we seek the other seats, our message is that our Presidential votes go to Raila,” Grace said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





Page 1 2