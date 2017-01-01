Here is the PHOTO of a LUO man who abuses UHURU daily whenever he posts anything

Sunday January 8, 2017 - There is a man from Luo Nyanza who has developed a habit of spewing venom against President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The man identified Eliakim Anyiko is a struggling surveyor but seems to lack respect to Uhuru who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.





Whenever the Head of State posts anything on social media, he is often the first one to comment and his opinion is always abusive to....



