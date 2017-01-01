Here is MUDAVADI’s New Year resolution that shook State House to the core - Panic has set in

Monday January 2, 2017 - Amani National Congress ((ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has put President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, on notice ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





In his New Year resolution, Mudavadi vowed to topple Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government in August 8th.





The ANC leader noted that Kenyans grappled with the hardest of times in 2016, citing the high cost of living and corruption scandals in the Jubilee Government.





Mudavadi claimed that...



