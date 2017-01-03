Here is the Kenyan LADY who died in Amsterdam en route to US from Nairobi (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - Faith Kairu and her husband, Timothy Kairu, and their three children visited Kenya over the Christmas holiday from Texas, US, where they are based.

However, they were forced to cut short their stay in Kenya after Faith fell ill and while airborne, her condition deteriorated.





Upon arrival in Amsterdam en route to their home in Texas, the young mother of three was rushed to hospital and admitted in ICU.





She passed away on Tuesday leaving behind three kids with their youngest being four months old.





