Here is the hard hitting article by TONY KIMANI telling UHURU and RUTO the ugly truth

….auctioned to the highest bidder.



Soon complacency set in.



They took everything for granted. PR became their sole agenda. Propaganda got airtime on our mainstream media. Online mandarins were all over with fictitious “FactsKe” crap. Uhuruto rubbished off the VISION 2030 blue-print, LAPPSET died a slow but sure death, KOMAZA became a cropper, Greenfields Project contracts were literally cancelled, the Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board lost its vigor after funding was slashed.



The Government of “Kusema na Kutenda” immersed itself in projects which were not predicated on any policies. Foreign debt increased exponentially. Looting became the order of the day. The economic environment became murky. Lay-offs and downsizing became the norm. Credit to the private sector reduced.



The economy was on a spiral.



When the Government was being criticized for looting and messing up the economy, UK and his side-kick came out guns blazing.



Everything was blamed on one man: RAILA.



Everything. Including the grand theft of public funds.



Now the chickens are coming home to roost and JP has realized that PR and propaganda are not giving the desired effect. That you cannot feed the people on rhetoric and electricity alone. The populace has become restless and unruly. Some even in front of their eyes, on the podium.



Meanwhile, the loud mouths of JP, Kindiki, Duale and Murkomen have gone on silence mode. Things are not the same again. After all, they will also be facing the same angry and frustrated electorate.



The President can now spare the time, go to Kameme and belt out mugithi lyrics, complete with a one man guitar.



Things are thick, my friend.



When you hear the President of a Republic on radio singing mugithi to appease the populace, know that sh!t has hit the fan.



And that, my friend, is the beauty of Democracy.





By Tony Kimani (WAZUA Forum)



