Here is the hard hitting article by TONY KIMANI telling UHURU and RUTO the ugly truth

The beauty of Democracy is that after a period of time (mostly 5 years or less), the people undertake an election for the purpose of choosing their next leaders or opt to retain some of them.



To the elected leaders, elections are akin to Armageddon.



Judgment day. The day when egos get a thrash.



When Uhuruto found themselves at the throne in 2013, they were full of themselves. UK shuttled the World like no other President before him. He flew to all corners enjoying himself and making merry.



Formula Ones in Dubai and partaking expensive wines in Europe. He spent more time abroad than he spent here in Kenya. The short time he was here, he donned military regalia and strutted the country like he owned it.



He was everywhere issuing title deeds and dismissing out of hand the opposition headed by Raila and Kalonzo. He even offered them jobs and brought a motion to Parliament to deny them their pension.



His people crafted draconian laws and media bills which were quickly passed by Parliament and ratified by him. Only the Courts’ came to our rescue.



Unlike Kibaki, he controlled both Parliament and Senate. What else would a President ask for?



Ruto on the other hand, was amassing wealth and trying to build his own dynasty. Drunk with power, he went round the country talking ill of opposition leaders and making fun of their political moves.



He had suddenly become a stand-up comedian. He made the poor congregants laugh with his funny anecdotes.



He became the new Robin Hood.



He gave Churches large amounts of money every week in Harambees. He invited leaders from all political divides to dinners and rewarded them heavily with money looted from the Coffers. Jubilee bought loyalty. And leaders were…