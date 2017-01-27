Here is the crazy moment a man hang on RAILA ODINGA’s helicopter in Meru (VIDEO)

Friday, January 27, 2017 - There was drama in Meru on Thursday when a man hang onto a chopper ferrying CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





The unidentified man who has been nicknamed ‘Meru James Bond’ outsmarted cops who were manning the chopper, jumped and held onto it as it took off.

The shocking incident happened at Maili Tatu in Meru town just after Mr. Odinga had finished addressing a crowd.



