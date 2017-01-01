Here is the CORD Presidential candidate in 2017 – UHURU/ RUTO can now sleep comfortably.

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - More than 15 opposition parties converged on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi where they laid out strategies of defeating President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.





The parties led by ODM, Amani National Congress ( ANC), Ford Kenya, Wiper Democratic Movement and KANU, were among the parties that converged at the Bomas of Kenya to unite under the National Super Alliance (NASA) umbrella.





Opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula also attended the colourful ceremony where over 4,000 opposition aspirants attended.





Leader after...



