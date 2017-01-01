Here are 6 reasons why NASA is not going anywhere, it is just a pipe dream

1. Kalonzo Musyoka is not ready to sacrifice again. "I have sacrificed in the past and am ready to sacrifice again ..... But I expect the same sacrifice from my brothers." The last statement betrays him.





2. KANU is not part of NASA. Nick Salat brought himself to Bomas, Gideon Moi the Party leader of KANU said clearly at Former MP Mark Too's funeral that he will support Uhuru in 2017 and only has issues with DP Ruto's 2022 re-electio n.





3. Kalonzo Musyoka abused Mudavadi in his address. 'We are choosing a candidate depending on negotiations on the table not depending on your aspirations to become President.' Mudavadi angrily sneezed after the statement.





4. Mudavadi was…



