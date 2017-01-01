Here are 6 reasons why NASA is not going anywhere, it is just a pipe dream

…demeaned before the crowd. Why did he address people after Wetangula, yet Wetangula is vying for Governor, Bungoma County and he is vying for President. The much confusion came when Muthama said Tuko PAMOJA, the Jubilee Party slogan.





5. The act of crowning Raila Odinga with all the 4 caps of ANC, ODM, Ford-Kenya and Wiper Party as pictured below showed that Raila has already been chosen as the NASA flag bearer. It demeaned the other parties. This was culminated when Kalonzo was booed by ODM supporters when he started to address.





6. William Ruto factor; Rift Valley is fully behind DP Ruto and this was manifested in the Karen Residence meeting. Gideon Moi has been molested and he has nothing to brag of apart from his father's name.





NASA is a pipe dream that can only be achieved in a very deep sleep after taking 10 tonne piriton.



