Here are 10 cunning tricks thugs use to steal in matatus and major towns in Kenya! Stay Safe

4. You meet a guy(s) in town asking for KCS (KENYA CHARITY SWEEPSTAKE) house with a heavy meru accent. Tells you he has won 100k or 200k and shows you the ticket. Tells you since he doesn’t have the id you collect the money for him and take maybe half or quarter (depending on how greedy he thinks you are). You go to the offices but before you get in he insists you have to leave him some security since he doesn’t know you, either some money or valuable, maybe fon. The card is fake, umeibiwa.