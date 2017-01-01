Here are 10 cunning tricks thugs use to steal in matatus and major towns in Kenya! Stay Safe

1. Guys dropping coins in a matatu and as you help pick, your pockets or bag is being emptied.





2. In matatus guys suddenly shouts there is a crackdown and people should fasten the safety belts, as you struggle to look for yours,your pockets are being emptied. Some even pretend to help you fasten the belt while their other hand is busy in your pocket or bag.





3. Beware of guys reading newspapers in matatus spreading them to you or carrying big envelopes (x-ray type) and placing them covering you or part of your bag or pocket.





4. You meet a guy(s) in town asking for KCS (KENYA CHARITY SWEEPSTAKE) house with a heavy meru accent. Tells you he has won 100k or 200k and shows you the ticket. Tells you since he doesn’t have the id you collect the money for him and take maybe half or quarter (depending on how greedy he thinks you are). You go to the offices but before you get in he insists you have to leave him some security since he doesn’t know you, either some money or valuable, maybe fon. The card is fake, umeibiwa.





5. Some guy dropping an envelope with cash, another picks and tells you to go and share, they will either take you to a..



