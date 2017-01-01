Help me send RAILA ODINGA to Bondo to drink porridge - UHURU begs his fellow KIKUYUs

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Central Kenya residents to turn out in large numbers ad register to ensure he is re-elected in 2017.





Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Tuesday , Uhuru said for him to defeat Mr Odinga with a big margin, residents and other voters from Mt Kenya region must register in large numbers.





“I want to send Mr Odinga to his Bondo home to drink porridge at 10 am in August. But for me to do this successfully, you must heed to my appeal. If you register and turn out to vote, you will assist me to defeat him,” said Uhuru.





Uhuru said once he is re-elected in 2017, he will complete the projects he started in 2013 and ensure a double digit economic growth.





He said some of his many projects have been derailed by opposition whining and that is why he wants to send them home completely.





The Kenyan DAILY POST