He will be living like a king, See the man-made lake in RUTO’s Sh 1.2 billion lavish home (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 - Deputy President, William Ruto, is building a Sh 1.2 billion home in Eldoret that looks like a palace.





The lavish home that is still under construction has lavish facilities including a man-made lake, making it one of the most expensive homes in Kenya.





Ruto is expected to move to his new home that is being built by Chinese contractors in July this year





See the man-made lake in Ruto’s home in the next page.



