He promised me bursary after S£X but failed to help me - LADY exposes Bondo CDF guy.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:13
Wednesday, 25 January 2017 - According to this lady, she had s3x with Gondi Olima, a guy who works at Bondo CDF office.
He had promised her bursary after s3x but ended up taking her for a ride.
She now wants every lady out there to know that Mr Gondi is a s3xually starved idiot who takes advantage of those ladies in need of bursaries.
See is how she cried out on social media in the next page
Page 1 2