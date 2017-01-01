He lied to you he’s in a seminar but we are busy having S£X - Kenyan man exposed by clande (PHOTO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 02:51

Wednesday, 18 January 2017 - A randy married Kenyan man who lied to his wife that he had gone for a seminar has been exposed.

Apparently, the man was exposed by his clande after they had a misunderstanding.


She posted photo 0f the married man in a lodging and told his wife that he was busy enjoying s3x with her.

“Attention. If this is your hubby and lied to you that he is going for a seminar. Ulicheshwo. 

Hakuna seminar. Just call him and...

