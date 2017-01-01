HASSAN OMAR in deep trouble for attacking JOHO - See what ODM goons are planning

Friday January 13, 2017 - On Tuesday , Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, was among leaders who celebrated the withdrawal of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho’s bodyguards by the Government.





Addressing journalists in Mombasa on Tuesday , Omar raised the red flag over the misuse of firearms by licensed holders in the County saying the trend poses a serious security threat ahead of the General Elections.





“There should be a thorough scrutiny of some of the gun owners, including powerful personalities and politicians like Joho and his coterie,” said Omar.





Following his remarks, Omar, who is also the Wiper Party Secretary General, seems to have angered ODM supporters in Mombasa who are currently baying for his blood.





Terming Omar as a ‘Jubilee mole’, the ODM sycophants said they will approach CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and Joho and tell them to field an ODM candidate for the Mombasa senatorial seat.





They concluded by saying Omar should perform his key oversight role on County spending not celebrate when the national Government uses its machine to oppress the firebrand Governor.



