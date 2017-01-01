Governor Joho names KDF soldiers UHURU is using to rig RAILA ODINGA in August

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Fiery Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has raised a red flag regarding a scheme by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to use Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to rig the August General Election.





Speaking in Kilifi on Tuuesday, Joho said they have intel that Jubilee is using KDF soldiers, NIS and police officers to manipulate the votes in the ongoing voter registration with an aim of rigging the August polls.





He pledged to expose KDF soldiers involved in an alleged scheme by the Government to rig elections, warning that the consequences of stealing Raila Odinga’s victory would be dire this time.





“They have turned KDF officers, NIS officers, police and civil servants into Jubilee campaigners. Let them be warned that we are taking their names and will reveal you. Don't dare steal vote, and if you do we will deal with you ruthlessly," Joho said.





On Monday , Raila Odinga claimed that Jubilee was using NIS to recruit Ugandans and Ethiopians to vote for Uhuru in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST