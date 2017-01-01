Good news for RAILA as SWAZURI cancels all title deeds issued by UHURU since 2013

Thursday January 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid for re-election in the upcoming August polls has been dealt a severe blow after the National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman, Muhammad Swazuri, canceled all title deeds he issued since 2013 following a court ruling that they were fake.





Swazuri cancelled title deeds issued to Golini areas by Uhuru saying they were erroneously given to foreigners despite the fact that locals were occupying the land.





Addressing journalists, Swazuri vowed to cancel all other titles issued irregularly by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, since coming to power, especially at the Coast.





“We have a lot of issues in settlement schemes like Diani Complex, Ukunda, Diani, Ramisi and Shimba Hills,” said Swazuri.





“We have a lot of issues in ranches across the country including Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kajiado, Samburu, Narok and Lamu. But the community Land Act will address such issues through the County Government,” he added.



