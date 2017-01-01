Good news as CORD wants WETANGULA to go for Governor & leave Presidency to RAILA/ MUDAVADI

Monday January 16, 2017 - Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula, may be forced to shelve his Presidential ambitions in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





This is after a section of CORD politicians in Bungoma urged Wetangula to go for the Governor’s seat instead.





Led by Kabuchai/ Chwele Ward MCA, Barasa Mukhongo, the CORD politicians said Wetangula should..



