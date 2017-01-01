Good news as CORD wants WETANGULA to go for Governor & leave Presidency to RAILA/ MUDAVADI

..forget the Presidency and battle it out with the sitting Governor, Ken Lusaka, of Jubilee.





According to Barasa, it will be easier for Wetangula to win the Bungoma Governorship than competing with Raila and Mudavadi for the Presidency.





He said Wetangula will be the ideal candidate for the Governor’s race in Bungoma if he vies.





“It is easier for him to win the Governor’s race than the Presidential race, which is very crowded,” said Barasa.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



