GOING VIRAL! This video has taken the internet by storm - You need to watch it

GOING VIRAL! This video has taken the internet by storm - You need to watch itEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:43
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - This video of a father jokingly telling his little baby girl that she cannot have a boyfriend and the toddler starts crying has gone viral.
The adorable girl is devastated and starts crying every moment the father tells her she can’t have a boyfriend.
If you are not having the best of days this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.