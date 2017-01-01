GOING VIRAL! This video has taken the internet by storm - You need to watch it

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:43

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - This video of a father jokingly telling his little baby girl that she cannot have a boyfriend and the toddler starts crying has gone viral.

The adorable girl is devastated and starts crying every moment the father tells her she can’t have a boyfriend.


If you are not having the best of days this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno