GOING VIRAL! This is the video everyone is talking about – You need to watch it.

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - This video of a donkey using awesome problem solving skills to cross a fence has taken the internet by storm.





The black donkey didn’t fancy jumping the barrier as others had done.





The smart animal decided to remove the barrier with his mouth and walked through without much hassle.





This video was recorded at Paradise donkey sanctuary in Ronco Scrivia, Italy and has garnered over 40m views in last than one week.





Watch the original video and the hilarious clip with sound track.











