GOING VIRAL! This is the VIDEO everybody is talking about - You need to watch it

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - This video of a toddler saving his twin brother after a cabinet fell on him has taken the internet by storm.





The video shows the toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. The boy cries and struggles before his brother is able to push the dresser off him.





The boys’ father shared the video online confirming that his son is OK and that he was sharing the video to raise awareness of the importance of securing dressers to the wall.





“We just saw them happily playing around the fallen dresser,” he said.





“It wasn’t until we went through the footage later that we realised what had happened. My heart stopped.”





Watch the video below.



