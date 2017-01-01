GOING VIRAL! This disturbing VIDEO shows Black Lives don’t matter in the US.

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - This heart-breaking video of a cop in North Carolina slamming a teen girl to the ground following a confrontation in school shows that black lives don’t matter in the so called land of the free and home of the brave.





The short clip that has been widely circulated shows the officer lifting the petite girl in the air and slamming her to the ground.





The student suffered a concussion in the process as the officer dragged her away.





The incident allegedly happened after a fight broke out in school between two girls and the student who was slammed to the ground had tried to intervene.





Watch the video below.







