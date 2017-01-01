GOING VIRAL! Doctors’ strike inspires ‘Lipa Kama Tender’ song dedicated to UHURU (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 02:44
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - The ongoing medics strike has inspired a hip hop jam addressing the litany of scandals bedeviling the Jubilee administration.
Doctors have been on strike for almost two months now demanding an implementation of a CBA signed in 2013.
The Government has maintained that the CBA is null and void but the doctors have vowed to stay put.
This song by a group known as madaktare wonders why the Government cannot pay doctors while billions are being pilfered in mega corruption.
Watch the video below.
"NYS walipobisha, walilipwa kama tender" pic.twitter.com/v2XrEid35K— Ory Okolloh Mwangi (@kenyanpundit) January 17, 2017
