GOING VIRAL! Doctors’ strike inspires ‘Lipa Kama Tender’ song dedicated to UHURU (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - The ongoing medics strike has inspired a hip hop jam addressing the litany of scandals bedeviling the Jubilee administration.

Doctors have been on strike for almost two months now demanding an implementation of a CBA signed in 2013.

The Government has maintained that the CBA is null and void but the doctors have vowed to stay put.

This song by a group known as madaktare wonders why the Government cannot pay doctors while billions are being pilfered in mega corruption.

Watch the video below.

