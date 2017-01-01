GLOVES OFF! See how UHURU ‘insulted’ MUDAVADI and his NASA crew from State House

Sunday January 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the National Super Alliance (NASA), is a coalition of old men who have nothing to offer to Kenyans.





Speaking at State House when he met Kajiado County leaders on Saturday , Uhuru said NASA is an old ship full of men who did nothing when they served in Government in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.





“Musalia Mudavadi joined Government as a Cabinet Minister when I was still in school, and to date he cannot show what he did for Kenyans,” Uhuru pointed.





“Kalonzo Musyoka has..



