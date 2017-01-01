GLOVES OFF! See how UHURU ‘insulted’ MUDAVADI and his NASA crew from State House

GLOVES OFF! See how UHURU ‘insulted’ MUDAVADI and his NASA crew from State HousePolitics 15:21
Sunday January 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the National Super Alliance (NASA), is a coalition of old men who have nothing to offer to Kenyans.
Speaking at State House when he met Kajiado County leaders on Saturday, Uhuru said NASA is an old ship full of men who did nothing when they served in Government in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.
“Musalia Mudavadi joined Government as a Cabinet Minister when I was still in school, and to date he cannot show what he did for Kenyans,” Uhuru pointed.
“Kalonzo Musyoka has..
