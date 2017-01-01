GIDEON MOI is minced meat in 2017 as RUTO does the unthinkable in his Baringo backyard

Wednesday January 4, 2016 - The dream of Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, of being re-elected in 2017 suffered a major blow on Monday after Deputy President William Ruto fronted a candidate that will give him a run for his money.





According to sources privy to a clandestine meeting at Ruto’s Sugoi's home, the DP endorsed Betting Control and Licensing Board Director, Simon Kiprono Chelugui, as the man who will challenge Moi in 2017.





The source said Ruto..



