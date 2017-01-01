GHAI! See the LADIES who turned up for Miss Tourism Vihiga County Auditions.

Saturday , 14 January 2017 - Vihiga County has been put on the spot after some average looking ladies with poor taste of fashion turned up for a beauty pageant competition.





Many people wondered whether there are no beautiful ladies in Vihiga County.





In most beauty peagant competitions, only gorgeous ladies with striking beauty turn up.





But in Vihiga, naive looking ladies with poor taste of fashion turned up.





See photos that are going round on social media in the next page.



