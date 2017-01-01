GHAI! Kenyan LADY finds out her husband has a mpango wa kando and this is what happened.Entertainment News, Featured Articles 11:51
Monday, 09 January 2017 - There’s this woman who has narrated what has happened to her friend after she found out that her husband has a “mpango wa kando”.
According to the woman, her friend has gone into a coma after finding out there’s another woman tasting her husband’s propeller.
She can’t talk after realizing her husband is cheating.
This is what the woman posted concerning her friend.
The Kenyan DAILY POST