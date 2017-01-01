GETRUDE MUNGAI shows LADIES how to terrorize men during S£X on live TV (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 14:55

Friday, 13 January 2017 - S3x auntie, Getrude Mungai, has come to the rescue of Kenyan ladies who are useless idiots behind closed doors.

Getrude spiced up the bedrooms by showing ladies how to terrorize a man and leave him begging for more.

You just don’t lie like a log of wood and expect a man to do the entire job.


Ride him like a boda-boda.

Here’s a video of Getrude showing women how to do it behind closed doors.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno