GETRUDE MUNGAI shows LADIES how to terrorize men during S£X on live TV (VIDEO)Entertainment News, Videos 14:55
Friday, 13 January 2017 - S3x auntie, Getrude Mungai, has come to the rescue of Kenyan ladies who are useless idiots behind closed doors.
Getrude spiced up the bedrooms by showing ladies how to terrorize a man and leave him begging for more.
You just don’t lie like a log of wood and expect a man to do the entire job.
Ride him like a boda-boda.
Here’s a video of Getrude showing women how to do it behind closed doors.
The Kenyan DAILY POST