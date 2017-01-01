Game over for RAILA as CHILOBA gives NKAISSERY job of removing dead voters from register.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:02

Monday January 16, 2017 - The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Ezra Chiloba, has revealed that his commission will work with Interior Coordination Ministry to clean up the voters’ register.


Addressing a Press Conference on Sunday, Chiloba said the commission will start cleaning up the register in June, 60 days to the August 8th General Elections.

He said this will..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno