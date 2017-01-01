Full statement by BONIFACE MWANGI saying his life is in danger and may die anytime.

….for our children?”





Sadly, Kenya will never be safe until every one of us is safe. There has been constant intimidation of activists and journalists in the past few years. Their survival tactic has been to leave the country, let things cool down and then return. After their return, they chose silence to be their language. Their stories are never made public, but the very real threats are whispered in the activism community.





I was born in this beautiful country and for the last three decades I have loved her. But like many of you, she has not always loved me back. We can easily blame her but then we have to stop and ask ourselves, who is Kenya? We were entrusted with this great nation but instead of sowing love, peace, equal co-existence we have harbored tribalism, hate and fear. This is what feeds the corrupt mafia. The intention of the Kenyan mafia is to plant seeds of discord and bully us into submission.





As I write this, I am on my way back home. I intend to make a statement of the current threats to the police. They may not do much about it, but I will have done my part in reporting. My family will follow once I have shared all the information I have with the police.





It is only cowards who kill women and children. It is cowards who praise the people who illegally acquired wealth and are continuing to impoverish our nation. I chose not to be a coward. I shall also expect a response from the state. A state loses its legitimacy if it cannot protect the lives of its citizens and their property.





Some speak of my methods as wrong and disrespectful, what I ask is when were we ever shown respect? The tribal kingpins and looters keep taking and taking. The people who want me dead are part of the looters, like the cowards they are, they can smell defeat.





Victory for ordinary Kenyans will come eventually. This 2017 elections is the last election that will be determined by tribal formations. The big tribal kingpins political careers are ending in the 2017 elections and if we are not careful the successors will be criminals – drug dealers and people who have stolen money from Kenyans. Remember Kamlesh Pattni was cleared to run in the 2013 elections. Expect NYS thieves and fellow tenderpreneurs to be on the ballot. We are witnessing the rise of candidates with unexplained wealth, whose ideology is to flash money and buy votes. As a generation, we must shun and reject them.





All the public action I have been involved in has contributed positively in making Kenya better. They may silence my voice but to all those who have heard it, read it and benefited from it –Stand up. Speak up. Time ya story imeisha. Support me now, while I am still breathing, speak for me and my family. If you disagree with me and my methods, but do agree that we need to reclaim our country, use your vote and choose Kenya’s next leadership wisely. I am not alone in the fight for a better Kenya, there are those whom we share similar aspirations for our country. In the coming days there will be men and women of integrity and with a vision for a better Kenya, who will be seeking elective office. Support them. Campaign for them. Vote for them.





To those who have supported me and my family through this hellish period, THANK YOU! This is not just my family’s fight, it is your fight too.





To those on the receiving end of death threats, abuse and attack for demanding a better Kenya, be encouraged. Roho Juu! This struggle is not in vain. Hate, abuse, threats won’t stop this righteous fight to reclaim Kenya. Many of you will like and share this post, and whether we know each other in person or not is immaterial. What you need to understand is things are not as they should be. We must fight to reclaim Kenya for our future and for those who will come after us.





When the mafia fights back, and try to single us out, let the echoes of history remind us of the young people who fought for our freedom and defeated the colonialists. They overcame colonial firepower and liberated Kenya. We too shall overcome the corrupt and reclaim back Kenya.





BONIFACE MWANGI.