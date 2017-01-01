Full list of top journalists sacked from Nation Media Group and kicked out like dogs (NAMES).

Monday, 16 January 2017-Nation Media Group CEO, Joe Muganda, has informed staff that the dreaded massive layoff exercise which was scheduled for January has been concluded.





A number of prominent journalists, majority being editors, were given redundancy letters and told to leave the station because they are no longer useful.





15 prominent journalists including those who were anti-Jubilee were sacked and given one week to leave the Aga Khan owned media station.





Even seasoned journalist Ken Walibora, who is among the top Swahili anchors in East Africa, was not spared.





Here’s a..



