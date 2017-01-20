FULL LIST of rogue lawyers who were struck off the roll of advocates for gross misconduct.

Friday, January 20, 2017 - Twenty lawyers have been struck off of the Roll of Advocates for gross misconduct according to a Gazette notice dated January 20, 2017.





The Advocates Complaints Commission also suspended 12 other lawyers over gross professional misconduct.





Some of the banned lawyers have been fleecing unsuspecting members of the public and will no longer be allowed to practice in any part of the country.





It is an offense to fail to disclose that one has been struck off the Roll of Advocates and this attracts a fine not exceeding Ksh 50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.





See the list in the next page



