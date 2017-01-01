Front Office Manager and Lodge Manager Jobs in Kenya

Aberdare Safari Hotels manages the Treetops Lodge in the Aberdare National Park, the Outspan Hotel in Nyeri and is recruiting the following positions;

1. Rooms Front Office Manager responsible for FO in both properties, reporting to the Operations Manager and based at the Outspan Hotel.





2. Lodge Manager resident at the Treetops Lodge and reporting to the Operations Manager.





Interested candidates should have a Diploma / Degree in Hotel Management or related discipline and the appropriate experience.

How to Apply



