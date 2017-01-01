Front Office Manager and Lodge Manager Jobs in Kenya

Front Office Manager and Lodge Manager Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:09
Aberdare Safari Hotels manages the Treetops Lodge in the Aberdare National Park, the Outspan Hotel in Nyeri and is recruiting the following positions;
1. Rooms Front Office Manager responsible for FO in both properties, reporting to the Operations Manager and based at the Outspan Hotel.
2. Lodge Manager resident at the Treetops Lodge and reporting to the Operations Manager.
Interested candidates should have a Diploma / Degree in Hotel Management or related discipline and the appropriate experience.
How to Apply
Applications with detailed CV’s should be received by latest noon Thursday 9th February 2017 by either email to hr@aberdaresafarihotels.com or delivered in a sealed envelope addressed to HR Manger to be received at either ASH Nairobi offices (No. 50 Eurodent Center School Lane Westlands) or Outspan Hotel (Lord Baden Powel Road).