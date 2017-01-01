Front Office Internship Opportunity in Kenya

Vacancy: Front Office Intern





Ravens Technologies introduces in the market the latest and modern technology in security systems, the EM Solutions.

The electromagnetic systems come in new and sleek designs to improve appearance of the library as well as achieve its goal of protecting library materials.

Ravens Technologies is looking for an intern in charge of front office operations.

Responsibilities

1. Answering clients calls and forwarding the message to relevant technician.

2. Filling office records

3. Welcoming clients to the office





Requirements

· Diploma/Certificate in Front office management or Sales.

· Should be a good communicator both oral and spoken.

· Any Experience in similar task will be an added advantage.

· Should be welcoming and outspoken.





Mode of application





Interested candidates can send their application via mail with 2 Referees to

tmmusili@yahoo.com

with a clear subject line.