Front Office Internship Opportunity in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 15:09

Vacancy: Front Office Intern

Ravens Technologies introduces in the market the latest and modern technology in security systems, the EM Solutions.
The electromagnetic systems come in new and sleek designs to improve appearance of the library as well as achieve its goal of protecting library materials.
Ravens Technologies is looking for an intern in charge of front office operations.
Responsibilities
1.       Answering clients calls and forwarding the message to relevant technician.
2.      Filling office records
3.      Welcoming clients to the office

Requirements
·         Diploma/Certificate in Front office management or Sales.
·         Should be a good communicator both oral and spoken.
·         Any Experience in similar task will be an added advantage.
·         Should be welcoming and outspoken.

Mode of application

Interested candidates can send their application via mail with 2 Referees to tmmusili@yahoo.com with a clear subject line.

   

