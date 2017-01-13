Front Office Executive Job in Nairobi Kenya

Front Office Executive



Location: Nairobi



Salary: 40K – 50K

Our client is an international company that offers international relocations services by air and sea, packing and crating, household storage, customs clearance, relocation familiarization packages and overseas pet moves.

They seek to hire a Front Office Executive who will handle admin work as well as offer excellent customer service at the reception.





Responsibilities

· Offer exceptional customer service to clients both on phone and in person

· Manning the front desk

· Receiving and welcoming visitors professionally and handle all inquires

· Managing the company filing systems;

· Developing and implementing new administrative systems, such as record management;

· Maintaining a clean office and arranging for necessary repairs and organizing the office layout

· Ensuring company registrations & Licenses with various statutory and regulatory bodies are valid and adhered to.

· Projects document control and management.

· Arrange sample dispatch and other couriers

· Arrange official travels and make ticket booking as required

Qualifications and Skills

· Diploma in Business Management

· A minimum of 3 years experience in a relevant field (Reception/Customer Service)

· Excellent Communication Skills; must be able to speak neutral English

· Mature and Presentable

· Must be proactive and is willing to help at all times.

How to Apply



vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 13th January 2017. If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office Executive) tobefore 13th January 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.